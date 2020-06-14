Suspect arrested after allegedly stealing construction truck, driving across Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A suspect was arrested Saturday night, accused of stealing a construction vehicle in San Francisco and driving it across the Bay Bridge.It all started at Folsom and Beale streets just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday.You can see the construction site with a parking meter and fence taken out.Officers found both the suspect and the vehicle on Yerba Buena island on a roadway underneath the bridge.The suspect was arrested.It's unclear what charges they will face.