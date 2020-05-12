Tracking coronavirus: SF startup donates 2,000 smart thermometers to help East Bay families watch for COVID-19

REOPENING CALIFORNIA: Is the Bay Area ready for Phase 2? Here's what every single county says
Thermometers are hard to find right now so parents are especially grateful for the donation as they can check for the novel coronavirus while sheltering at home.
"I've been going to Costco and they're all sold out," said parent John Maestas. "They had the old school ones but those aren't accurate, so that's why we came over here to get one of these thermometers. So hopefully they work out good."
The digital thermometers do more than just give a temperature readout.
"The thermometers are digital that connect to an app on your phone and they can provide tips on health and can track temperatures of families," said Matthew Belasco, the school district's director of maintenance and operations.
WATCH: Smart thermometer helps track spread of COVID-19
Kinsa says its data could be a good resource for health officials to track the virus as it spreads across the country. About a million of them are in use, allowing Kinsa to provide maps that show outbreaks.
School officials know it will be a help right now but they also hope parents will use it as a tool when school is back in session.
Pittsburg school district is handing thermometers out to the community today to help everyone monitor health during the Covid-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/N8kYMylNe5— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) May 12, 2020
"It'll help parents make decisions whether to send their kids to school and that way we are protecting many of our scholars throughout our district," said Belasco
RELATED: Employers begin doing temperature checks during COVID-19 pandemic, but tool isn't foolproof, experts say
"It's something we need at the house for the kids. We have 3 kids, so yes. And one is premature so it is going to help out a lot," said Maestas.
WATCH: CA state superintendent discusses future of schools amid COVID-19 pandemic
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions