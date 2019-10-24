RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are battling a vegetation fire near several businesses in Richmond, fire officials said.
The fire was reported near Interstate 580 at Bay View Avenue, according to the Contra Costa Fire Department.
Fire officials said the fire has burned about 3 acres and has spread quickly.
There are no threats to structures and no evacuations have been ordered.
Thick, black smoke seen near Richmond as crews battle grass fire
