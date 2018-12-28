Thief steals 'Christmas weed' from Ohio traffic island holiday display

TOLEDO, Ohio (KGO) --We've heard of porch pirates, stealing packages during the holidays, and now another Grinch has swiped part of a holiday display that inspired goodwill in Ohio.
A crew with our ABC sister station in Toledo captured footage of a man pulling up the "Christmas Weed" from a traffic island. He then put it inside the trunk of his car and drove off.
A family first decorated the "weed." Other people then added their own ornaments and touches.
Toledo officials even set up a donation box for local charities.