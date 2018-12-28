Thief steals 'Christmas weed' from Ohio traffic island holiday display

We've heard of porch pirates, stealing packages during the holidays, and now another Grinch has swiped part of a holiday display that inspired goodwill in Ohio.A crew with our ABC sister station in Toledo captured footage of a man pulling up the "Christmas Weed" from a traffic island. He then put it inside the trunk of his car and drove off.A family first decorated the "weed." Other people then added their own ornaments and touches.Toledo officials even set up a donation box for local charities.