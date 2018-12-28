Thief steals 'Christmas weed' from Ohio traffic island holiday display

Another Grinch has swiped part of holiday display that inspired goodwill in Ohio. (KGO-TV)

TOLEDO, Ohio (KGO) --
We've heard of porch pirates, stealing packages during the holidays, and now another Grinch has swiped part of a holiday display that inspired goodwill in Ohio.

A crew with our ABC sister station in Toledo captured footage of a man pulling up the "Christmas Weed" from a traffic island. He then put it inside the trunk of his car and drove off.

A family first decorated the "weed." Other people then added their own ornaments and touches.

Toledo officials even set up a donation box for local charities.
