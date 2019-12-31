Thieves hit Novato house that won ABC's 'The Great Christmas Light Fight'

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) -- What? Santa and his reindeer now need video surveillance?

Unfortunately, yes.

At the Rombeiro Christmas House in Novato, Kathy and her parents Edmundo and Mary Jo have learned that fact the hard way.

After 28 years of giving Christmas joy to their friends and neighbors by decorating their house, now they find something taken by the thousands of people who tour the rooms inside. In addition to two cell phones, the family is now missing a small nativity scene that had been on a shelf in one of the bedrooms.

Now? Gone.

"Maybe they needed it more than us," said Kathy, but she's taking the high road. The nativity scene was a treasured heirloom. This is what they get for opening their doors and their hearts.

It's the last place we would expect to report a crime story. Maybe it's a price of fame. This year, The Rombeiro family won first prize in ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight."

The trophy? On their kitchen table.

Nobody's taking that.
