Pair wanted for using firecracker to create diversion during Safeway theft

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Authorities in Alameda are searching for two people suspected of exploding a firecracker inside a busy Safeway store to divert attention while stealing a shopping cart loaded with groceries.The blast on Thursday frightened shoppers and prompted a shutdown of the store.Police say a man threw the firecracker in the store's refrigerated beer section, creating a diversion that allowed a woman to leave the store with the full cart.No injuries reported.Police say the thieves are between 25 and 35 years old and may have fled in a silver compact SUV.