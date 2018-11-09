EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4650272" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The suspect in the Thousand Oaks nightclub shooting has been identified as Ian David Long, a veteran who neighbors said had PTSD.

The gunman who killed 12 people at a country music bar in Thousand Oaks went on social media during the attack and posted about his mental state and whether people would believe he was sane, a law enforcement official said Friday.Law enforcement sources who have been briefed on the Thousand Oaks mass shooting investigation tell ABC News that preliminary information indicates suspected gunman Ian David Long walked into the Borderline Bar & Grill, immediately shot a group of security guards and employees standing near the entrance, and then paused to text or post messages on social media. After a pause he then began shooting victims on the dance floor.Long, a former machine gunner who served in Afghanistan, opened fire with a handgun in the attack, then apparently killed himself as scores of police officers closed in.The sources say it is believed he was aware of the police response and was waiting for their arrival when he shot and killed Sgt Ron Helus.Documents obtained by ABC News show Long posted on social media at 11:24 p.m. saying, "It's too bad I won't get to see all the illogical and pathetic reasons people will put in my mouth as to why I did it. Fact is I had no reason to do it, and I just thought... f***it, life is boring so why not?"Then, at 11:27 p.m., he posted, "I hope people call me insane (2 smiley face emojis)...wouldn't that just be a big ball of irony? Yeah... I'm insane, but the only thing you people do after these shootings is 'hopes and prayers'... or 'keep you in my thoughts'... every time... and wonder why these keep happening... (2 more smiley face emojis).Multiple law enforcement officials confirm they are reviewing posts the killer made on Instagram right before and/or during the shooting.Investigators have not commented on whether mental illness played a role in the rampage.But neighbors reported hearing frequent loud fights between Long and his mother, one of them so extreme they called police in April, and authorities at the time worried that the 28-year-old Afghanistan war veteran might have post-traumatic stress disorder, though a mental health specialist concluded there were no grounds to have him involuntarily committed.Authorities have not determined a motive for Wednesday's night rampage at the Borderline Bar & Grill. One of the possibilities investigators are looking into is whether gunman Ian David Long believed his former girlfriend would be at the bar, the official said.