CORPORAL RONIL SINGH

Thousands attend community vigil for slain Newman Police Corporal Ronil 'Ron' Singh

EMBED </>More Videos

A grieving community in Northern California is taking its first steps toward healing. A vigil was held Friday night, for Newman Police Corporal Ronil "Ron" Singh. (KGO-TV)

By
NEWMAN, Calif. (KGO) --
A grieving community in Northern California is taking its first steps toward healing. A vigil was held Friday night, for Newman Police Corporal Ronil "Ron" Singh.


The 33-year-old officer, who came to the U.S. from his native Fiji, was shot early Wednesday after stopping the man he suspected of driving drunk in Newman.

The gunman got away, leading authorities on a statewide manhunt. The suspected shooter's arrest was announced early Friday.

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood told reporters that Gustavo Perez Arriaga surrendered without incident. Youngblood says the 33-year-old Mexico native came out of a home in Bakersfield with his hands up after SWAT officers came to arrest him Friday.

Youngblood said that besides Perez Arriaga's brother and co-worker, three others were arrested on suspicion of helping the suspect elude authorities.

VIDEO: Brother of Newman Corporal Ronil Singh thanks officers for capturing suspect

There was a gunfight as the K-9 officer "absolutely tried to defend himself" but he apparently didn't hit the suspect, said Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson, whose agency is leading the investigation.

Singh is being remembered by the chief as an "American patriot."

In front of Friday night's crowd of thousands stood Coporal Singh's family. His wife, five-month-old son, his K9 Sam and others were surrounded by the large crowd.

Turnout at the vigil did not surprise the Singh family.

"I wasn't, I know Ron," the Corporal's uncle, Aklesh Singh said. "Ron was just that kind of person."

Coordinators opened the floor to those wanting to share memories of the fallen officer. For much of the vigil, it was testimony through tears.

A thin blue line wrapped around each pole, tree and the Christmas tree at the downtown plaza.

Many who attended told ABC7 News the vigil is proof that small town spirit is stronger than what some might assume.

Patrick Nagy, the Mayor of the neighboring town of Gustine said this about small towns, "We come out when someone is hurt. When someone is in need of a show of faith."

For those in Newman, their faith was tested in Wednesday's tragic shooting death. However, a portion of that faith was restored with Friday's arrest announcement.

"I texted everyone I knew," Newman resident, Ester Aguilar said. "I was like, 'They got him! They got him!'"

Newman resident, Teresa Smith told ABC7 News, "I'm glad that he had his handcuffs- that jewelry on his wrist on his way up here."

However, for Singh's family, what the community is calling a victory is doing little to ease the pain of the senseless loss.

"It's just unfortunate. We lost a role model, our kids and grand-kids lost a role model," Aklesh Singh said.

But memories of Corporal Singh will last. The community who came together on a cold December night say they'll make sure of it.

"It shows the type of person he was, the type of officer he was," Teresa Smith said. "Because if he wasn't good, there might have been a showing, but not like this."

Take a look at the latest stories, videos and updates on the shooting death of Corporal Ronil Singh.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer involved shootingdeadly shootinginvestigationmanhuntu.s. & worldimmigrationofficer-involved shootingpolice shootingpolicepolice officer killedpolice officer shotCorporal Ronil SinghvigilCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Search warrant served in Merced Co. in connection with fatal shooting of officer
CORPORAL RONIL SINGH
TIMELINE: Manhunt for suspected Newman cop killer
How agencies across California came together to nab alleged cop-killer Arriaga
NorCal officer's death puts spotlight on illegal immigration
Emotions run high after suspect accused of killing Newman police corporal arrested
More Corporal Ronil Singh
Top Stories
2-year-old boy, whose mom was granted visa to US, dies
TIMELINE: Manhunt for suspected Newman cop killer
Coast Guard members get one-time paycheck next week, future payments uncertain amid government shutdown
NorCal officer's death puts spotlight on illegal immigration
What was San Quentin inmate doing when he escaped?
Suspect accused of killing Newman police corporal captured
East Bay chef changing lives by sharing passion for food
College football's most die hard fans live atop billboard in SJ
Show More
Pilot makes emergency landing in Hayward after chopper struck by vulture
Skyline Tour: Marc Benioff shows us around Salesforce Tower
Top Stories of 2018 on ABC7News.com
WATCH LIVE: College football superfans live atop ESPN billboard in San Jose
Radio traffic catches exchange after helicopter was forced to land n Hayward
More News