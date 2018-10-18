Thousands evacuated in Bay Point for fire threatening natural gas pipeline

Around 4,000 people have been evacuated from 1,400 homes in Bay Point in unincorporated Contra Costa County early this morning following a fire at a utility vault above a Chevron natural gas pipeline that started Wednesday night, according to the Contra Costa Fire Protection District officials.The fire that started Wednesday night a few hours after a grass fire in the same area a few hours earlier is still ongoing as Chevron crews are working to relieve pressure on the pipeline, according to fire department spokesman Steve Hill.Hill said residents near the Chevron pipeline facility in the Antioch area near Buchanan Road may hear a loud noise similar to a jet engine early this morning, which is normal in the venting process and advised them not to call 911 if they hear it.BART officials advised residents who use the Pittsburg/Bay Point BART station that parking may be limited this morning due to the station parking lot being used as an evacuation center. Commuters are advised to be dropped off or to use another station parking. BART officials advised that service is not expected to be affected by the fire.The fire at the vault - which may have been sparked by a fallen power line - was first reported at 8:41 p.m. in the vicinity of Poinsettia and Suisun avenues, fire department spokesman Steve Hill said. The 12-inch, high-pressure natural gas line runs through the East Bay and connects with other pipelines that run throughout the state.The line affected by the blaze has been isolated from the rest of the pipelines, Hill said. He advised that didn't mean the threat of an explosion was mitigated and said residents should still heed evacuationorders from Wednesday night in an abundance of caution because there is still a threat of an explosion. Hill said the department is working on getting a drone over the vault to check on the pipeline.Chevron released a statement early this morning saying the company immediately shut down the line after the fire was reported and was working with fire officials and the California Office of the State Fire Marshal to evacuate residents.Evacuations have been ordered in the area of North Broadway Avenue to the west, Summer Way to the east, Suisun Avenue in the north and Willow Pass Road to the south are being ordered to evacuate.Residents are being asked to stay away from the area overnight.Evacuation centers are being set up at Calvary Temple Church at 4725 Evora Road in Concord and at the Pittsburg/Bay Point BART station at 1700 W. Leland Road in Pittsburg.Law enforcement officers can help anyone who needs help evacuating. Residents needing assistance can call 911.Train traffic on rails owned by the Union Pacific Railroad and the BNSF Railway has been halted in both directions as of late Wednesday night, fire spokesman Hill said.Willow Cove Elementary School in Pittsburg will be closed due to the fire threat todayThere are no injuries to anyone at this point, Hill said.The initial grass fire was reported at 5:49 p.m. Tuesday and contained at 6:17 p.m. Hill said PG&E did shut down the power to the power line at 6 p.m.The official cause of the fire is under investigation.