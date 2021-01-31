Politics

Law enforcement probe threats against California Gov. Newsom, his businesses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Law enforcement officials are investigating escalating threats of death and violence against California Governor Gavin Newsom, his family and the wineries, shops and other businesses he founded.

A voicemail and emails provided to the Sacramento Bee contained graphic abusive language about Newsom, violent sexual threats against his wife and a reference to his children. The newspaper said one communication included a threat to burn down one of the wineries owned by PlumpJack Group, the hospitality company Newsom founded in 1992, with patrons inside.

MORE: Companies part of group founded by CA governor collectively get nearly $3 million in PPP loans, data shows
EMBED More News Videos

At least eight companies partially owned by Gov. Gavin Newsom collectively received millions of dollars from the Paycheck Protection Program, according to an ABC7 analysis.



Brian Ferguson, a spokesman for Newsom's Office of Emergency Services, said he couldn't answer specific questions about the threats but confirmed that law enforcement agencies are investigating.

"We can confirm that we are aware of these threats," Ferguson wrote in a statement. "Any threats against elected officials, including public or private property, are taken seriously and closely monitored by the appropriate local, state or federal law enforcement."

The Democratic governor is the subject of a recall effort pushed by political foes angered over his aggressive approach to the coronavirus outbreak. Newsom received wide praise when he issued the nation's first statewide stay-at-home order last spring, but there has been growing public unrest over subsequent health orders that closed schools and businesses, and investigations continue into a massive unemployment benefits fraud scandal.

RELATED: Recall campaign against once-popular Gov. Newsom gains momentum
EMBED More News Videos

A campaign is gaining momentum to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom based off of how he has handled the pandemic.



False rumors spread online that Newsom has given coronavirus aid money to his own businesses. In fact, PlumpJack Group received about $2.8 million in loans through the Paycheck Protection Program administered by the federal government, not California.

Newsom placed all of his businesses in a blind trust when he took office to reduce potential conflicts of interest. The trust legally bars him from being involved in the businesses' day-to-day operations or participating in buy-and-sell decisions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniagavin newsomthreatcalifornia
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 women found dead in Vacaville apartment, suspect arrested, police say
COVID-19 updates: 7-day positivity rate in CA under 7 percent
Famous private eye Jack Palladino gravely injured in robbery
COVID-19 variants found in UK, Brazil now detected in Bay Area
East Bay hospice provides robotic pets for dementia patients
Mudslide danger remains in Bay Area as rain eases in region
CA vaccine supply hits new low leading to appointment backlog
Show More
Santa Clara Co. deputy accused of faking ambush on himself
LIST: Top COVID vaccines around the world
Don't share COVID vaccine cards on social media: BBB
Analysis: Racial disparity seen in US vaccination drive
Johnson & Johnson vaccine: What to know before it arrives
More TOP STORIES News