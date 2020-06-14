Three detained after shots fired at CHP officers on I-880 in Hayward, 18-year-old driver arrested

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- Three suspects have been detained Sunday afternoon in relation to a shooting of CHP officers in a patrol car in Hayward, CHP officials said.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, a black Mercedes van traveling near southbound I-880 on Lewelling Boulevard near the I-238 flyover fired seven shots at the CHP vehicle with two officers inside.

The CHP confirmed officers were not injured in the shooting.

A van matching the description of the suspect vehicle was located a short time later, and officers detained its three male occupants ranging in ages of 20, 18, and 14 years old.

Officers also located multiple firearms inside the van and processed as evidence.

The 18-year-old driver, Ethan Escobedo from Los Angeles, has been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon on a officer and shooting at an occupied vehicle.
