Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: Thunderbirds to fly over Los Angeles saluting front-line workers

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will fly over Southern California today to honor local frontline workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
LOS ANGELES -- The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will fly over Southern California today to honor local frontline workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

A formation of six F-16-C/D Fighting Falcons will conduct the flyovers as a salute to health care workers, first responders, military and other essential personnel while standing in solidarity with all Americans.

The flight path begins around 1:35 p.m. in the Laguna Beach area in Orange County and makes it way to the southern portion of Los Angeles County. It will then loop around and reach the Corona area around 2 p.m before heading to the Moreno Valley area in Riverside County around 2:10 p.m. The Thunderbirds will reach the Ventura County area around 3:05 p.m. The flyover will conclude in the Santa Clarita area.


Southern California residents were advised to watch the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and refrain from traveling to watch the event. They were also advised to maintain physical distancing and avoid large gatherings.

RELATED: California Air National Guard fighter jets fly over Bay Area to honor health care workers

The Thunderbirds and Blue Angels, the Navy's aerobatics team, are crisscrossing the country with their flyovers, soaring over medical facilities and honoring workers.
EMBED More News Videos

The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds saluted the coronavirus heroes with a flyover



The military says it's their way of thanking those fighting the potentially deadly virus.

"We start with a map of the hospitals that have been most affected in our target cities," said Capt. Kyle Oliver of the Thunderbirds.

The flyover times are subject to change.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angelescoronavirus californiacoronavirusair showmilitarycoronavirus pandemiceventscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Monterey Co. restaurant owner accused of violating health order, serving customers amid pandemic
Newsom cancels daily presser. Here's what we're missing.
22 CA counties given green light to reopen schools, restaurants, malls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
22 CA counties given green light to reopen schools, restaurants, malls
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Newsom cancels daily presser. Here's what we're missing.
Virtual graduation and music festival for Cal students
Trump picks ex-drug company exec to lead vaccine team
COVID-19 Diaries: The Struggles of Small Business
Can sun help protect against COVID-19? Doctor explains
Show More
6.5 magnitude quake in Nevada felt across Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
House to vote today on coronavirus HEROES Act
Wayward whale spotted in SF Bay
More TOP STORIES News