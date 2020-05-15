WATCH TODAY: Thunderbirds to fly over Los Angeles saluting front-line workers

A formation of six F-16-C/D Fighting Falcons will conduct the flyovers as a salute to health care workers, first responders, military and other essential personnel while standing in solidarity with all Americans.
The flight path begins around 1:35 p.m. in the Laguna Beach area in Orange County and makes it way to the southern portion of Los Angeles County. It will then loop around and reach the Corona area around 2 p.m before heading to the Moreno Valley area in Riverside County around 2:10 p.m. The Thunderbirds will reach the Ventura County area around 3:05 p.m. The flyover will conclude in the Santa Clarita area.
Tomorrow's #AmericaStrong flyover serves as a salute to frontline COVID-19 responders in California.— Thunderbirds (@AFThunderbirds) May 14, 2020
IMPORTANT CHANGE: Los Angeles flyover start time shifted and will now start at 1:35 PM (not 1:10 PM) #InThisTogether 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Wnv7NqeGSH
Southern California residents were advised to watch the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and refrain from traveling to watch the event. They were also advised to maintain physical distancing and avoid large gatherings.
The Thunderbirds and Blue Angels, the Navy's aerobatics team, are crisscrossing the country with their flyovers, soaring over medical facilities and honoring workers.
The military says it's their way of thanking those fighting the potentially deadly virus.
"We start with a map of the hospitals that have been most affected in our target cities," said Capt. Kyle Oliver of the Thunderbirds.
The flyover times are subject to change.
