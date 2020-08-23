50% chance lightning makes direct hit on CZU Complex Fire zone, NWS spokesperson says

The best thunderstorm chances in the Bay Area for Sunday start around 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., going until midnight, a National Weather Service spokesperson said during a press conference on Sunday morning.
"It's possible you could see some thunderstorms after midnight as well, but mainly during this evening period."
LIST: Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area
The spokesperson said there's a 50% chance that the fire area in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties could see a direct lightning hit from thunderstorms. "If we do get a direct hit from any thunderstorms, expect to see little to no rainfall, maybe a few drops, maybe a few sprinkles, but not very much to affect your fire. If anything, you're going to see some abundant lightning, gusty outflow winds up to 50 or 60 mph, if we get that direct hit on this fire area."
VIDEO: Staggering footage of lightning storm that started Bay Area fire complexes
The atmosphere will be primed Sunday afternoon and evening for high-based lightning and gusty winds, according to ABC7 News Meteorologist Lisa Argen. Moisture will be limited but winds and new fires starting in the North Bay remain a possibility.
A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 5 p.m. Monday for the entire Bay Area.
Argen says the latest model guidance has offshore storms trending north into the North Bay Monday morning. Thunderstorm winds and lightning are unpredictable until detected on radar, she adds.
More than 12,000 lightning strikes this past week sparked 560 wildfires in California, burning an area larger than the state of Rhode Island, CAL FIRE officials said Friday.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area right now
- Track air quality levels in the Bay Area
- Bay Area air quality worst in the world as wildfires rage in all but one county
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- Camp Fire is deadliest wildfire in California history
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- How to drive safely during a power outage
- What to do right now to prep for a planned power outage
- Here's how to store electricity before a power outage
- Tips for getting through a long-term power outage
- VIDEO: How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- How wildfire smoke can impact your health
- What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health