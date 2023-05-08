KOOZA by Cirque du Soleil is coming to San Francisco!

Coming to San Francisco from the fantastical minds of Cirque du Soleil comes the daring, zany, acrobatic adrenaline rush of KOOZA.

Join us under the big top for all the heart-pounding highwires, slapstick humor, and electrifying kingdom of KOOZA.

For your chance to win a four-pack of premium seating tickets, enter daily Monday, 9/18/23 through Sunday, 10/1/23 at 11:55 p.m. PT, simply by pressing the ENTER HERE button below.

Official Rules

For more information about the show and to buy tickets, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/kooza.

Follow on social:

Facebook - @CirqueduSoleil

Instagram - @cirquedusoleil

Twitter - @cirque