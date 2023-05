Come get carried away with life at CORTEO by Cirque du Soleil!

CORTEO plunges the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.

For your chance to win a four-pack of tickets, enter daily Monday, 5/8/23 through Sunday, 5/21/23 at 11:55 p.m. PT, simply by pressing the ENTER HERE button below.

Official Rules

For more information about the show and to buy tickets, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/corteo.

Follow on social:

Facebook - @Corteo

Instagram - @cirquedusoleil

Twitter - @cirque