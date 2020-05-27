Super Science with Drew

Learn from Home Live: 'Super Science with Drew': Tides and the moon

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- "Super Science with Drew," hosted by ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma, is a 30-minute show geared towards elementary school aged kids learning from home during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

MAINTAINING LEARNING: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home

Watch the video above for Drew's full lesson on tides and the moon.

Materials needed:

Materials needed:
  • Oreos

  • Paper plate

  • Marker


Make sure to tune in every Wednesday at 9 a.m. for more Super Science with Drew!

Hi Experimenters! Please help us create a better experience for you by answering a few questions. Drew is grateful for the feedback!

And take a look at all of Drew's science lessons here.

All of ABC7 News' Learn From Home shows can be streamed on demand by downloading the ABC7 News apps on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, and Android TV. Click here for instructions on how to add the app to your connected TV.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.


Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsan franciscochildrencoronavirus californiacoronavirussnowshelter in placesuper science with drewlearn from homesciencestudents
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Learn from Home: Watch 'Super Science with Drew' Wednesdays at 9 a.m.
7 education apps for kids to help improve math, science skills
MAINTAINING LEARNING: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
SUPER SCIENCE WITH DREW
Learn from Home: Watch 'Super Science with Drew' Wednesdays at 9 a.m.
'Super Science with Drew': Make your own weather station
'Super Science with Drew': Making snow
'Super Science with Drew': Tornado in a bottle
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus News 3 p.m.: ABC7 special coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
BART reveals 15-step plan to getting service back on track
Express lane tolls on some Bay Area highways to resume
WATCH: Oakland mayor talks COVID-19 cases, testing sites, city budget cuts
Historic SpaceX launch postponed due to stormy weather
California gym reopening guidelines coming soon, Newsom says
Show More
40% chance of NASA/SpaceX launch today, weather forecasters say
CA moving too quickly to reopen churches and hair salons, Dr. Cody says
Fairfield mall opens for 1st time since COVID-19 shutdown
CA State Superintendent seeks $500M help to close the digital divide
EXCLUSIVE: 'Strange trip' to Wuhan described by Bay Area couple
More TOP STORIES News