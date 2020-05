Learn from Home Live: 'Super Science with Drew': Tides and the moon

Materials needed:

Oreos



Paper plate



Marker

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- "Super Science with Drew," hosted by ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma , is a 30-minute show geared towards elementary school aged kids learning from home during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Watch the video above for Drew's full lesson on tides and the moon.Make sure to tune in every Wednesday at 9 a.m. for more Super Science with Drew!