tiger woods

Tiger Woods car crash: Golfer hospitalized with leg injuries after wreck in Los Angeles County

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. -- Golf star Tiger Woods suffered leg injuries Tuesday in a vehicle rollover in suburban Los Angeles and was undergoing surgery, authorities and his manager said.

RELATED: Timeline of Tiger Woods' career

EMBED More News Videos

ABC7's Rob Fukuzaki reflects on Tiger Woods' career, saying the golf star had "turned into a brand new Tiger Woods" over the last 20 years.



Woods was alone in the vehicle and had to be extricated from it, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. No other cars were involved in the wreck that injured the golfer.
An ambulance took Woods to a hospital in serious condition, authorities said.

EMBED More News Videos

The video shows the wreckage in the aftermath of a serious car crash in the Los Angeles area involving golfing great Tiger Woods.


READ MORE: Tiger Woods underwent spinal fusion surgery 2 years before Masters win

"Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries," said his manager, Mark Steinberg. "He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."

A KABC-TV helicopter over the wreck showed a car on its side, with its front end heavily damaged just off the side of a road near a hillside. The air bags appeared to be deployed.


EMBED More News Videos

ABC7's Curt Sandoval has more about Tiger Woods' recent career and injuries. Woods suffered leg injuries Tuesday in a vehicle rollover in suburban Los Angeles and was undergoing surgery, authorities and his manager said.



There was a second crash when a vehicle that had apparently stopped to help Woods got hit, said Christopher Thomas, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. That wreck was very minor, and no one was hurt.

Woods' crash occurred shortly before 7:15 a.m. about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of downtown Los Angeles, on the border of the upscale communities of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes, officials said.

RELATED: President Trump awards Tiger Woods with Presidential Medal of Freedom

Woods was in Los Angeles over the weekend as the tournament host of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, where he presented the trophy. He was to spend Monday and Tuesday filming with Discovery-owned GOLFTV, with whom he has an endorsement contract. A tweet Monday showed him in a cart smiling with comedian David Spade.

According to Golf Digest, also owned by Discovery, the TV shoot was on-course lessons to celebrities, such as Spade and Dwyane Wade. He did not play.




The 15-time major champion last played Dec. 20 in the PNC Championship with his 11-year-old son, Charlie. He had a fifth surgery on his back, a microdiscectomy, two days before Christmas and gave no indication when he would return. The Masters is April 8-11 and when asked if he would be there during the CBS telecast, Woods replied, "God, I hope so."

EMBED More News Videos

The area where Tiger Woods was involved in a car crash Tuesday morning has "treacherous terrain," according to Jorge Sedano of ESPN Los Angeles.



This is the third time Woods has been involved in a car investigation. The most notorious was the early morning after Thanksgiving in 2009, when his SUV ran over a fire hydrant and hit a tree. That was the start of shocking revelations that he had been cheating on his wife with multiple women. Woods lost major corporate sponsorship, went to a rehabilitation clinic in Mississippi and did not return to golf for five months.

In May 2017, Florida police found him asleep behind the wheel of a car parked awkwardly on the side of the road. He was arrested on a DUI charge and said later he had an unexpected reaction to prescription medicine his back pain. Woods later pleaded guilty to reckless driving and checked into a clinic to get help with prescription medication and a sleep disorder.

SEE ALSO | Tiger Woods, Justin Timberlake pledge $6 million to Bahamas in Hurricane Dorian relief efforts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiacar crashrollover crashu.s. & worldtiger woods
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TIGER WOODS
Tiger Woods' career: Timeline of memorable moments
PGA Championship to take place in August in SF
Tiger Woods joins NFL stars in charity golf match
Tiger Woods, Justin Timberlake pledge $6M to Bahamas in hurricane relief
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 Bay Area counties join red tier: Here's what will change
Tiger Woods' career: Timeline of memorable moments
Newsom signs CA relief package with $600 stimulus payments
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area man arrested for threatening to kill Asians
Bay Area couple finds $25K in stolen EDD money, gets tax bill
Bay Area Black, Latina couple lowballed $250K in home appraisal
SF City Lights founder, poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti dies at 101
Show More
Reopening CA: Bay Area businesses prepare for move to red tier
San Mateo Co. grant program to help businesses
AccuWeather forecast: Near-record warmth today
Grand Princess COVID outbreak: Passengers reflect 1 year later
79-year-old man makes 1st-ever snow angel
More TOP STORIES News