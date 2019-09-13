Tiger Woods announced Thursday his partnership with Justin Timberlake to create a relief fund for the Bahamas, which is still reeling from Hurricane Dorian. Woods and Timberlake also pledged to match the first $6 million given to help support relief efforts.
Both the champion golfer and Grammy Award-winning singer will work with the Royal Bank of Canada, as well as a luxury brand and a Bahamian resort in the relief effort.
"As a strong believer in philanthropy and teamwork, I'm excited to partner with my friends @jtimberlake, #NEXUSLuxuryCollection, @rbc and @albanybahamas to establish the ONE Bahamas Fund in support of Hurricane Dorian relief, recovery and rebuilding efforts," Woods said in a series of tweets.
The official death toll in the Bahamas stands at 50. Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said he expects the number to significantly increase.
According to reports, 1,300 people remain listed as missing nearly two weeks after Hurricane Dorian hit the northern Bahamas. The government has cautioned that the list is preliminary and many could be staying in shelters and just haven't been able to connect with loved ones. But fears are growing that many died when the Category 5 storm slammed into the archipelago's northern region with winds in excess of 185 mph and severe flooding that toppled concrete walls, cracked trees in half and ripped swings off playgrounds as Dorian battered the area for a day and a half.
Donations can be made at onebahamasfund.org.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Tiger Woods, Justin Timberlake pledge $6 million to Bahamas in Hurricane Dorian relief efforts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News