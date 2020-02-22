Society

Dangerous TikTok 'skull-breaker challenge' causes child head injuries

The prank that went viral on the TikTok app is causing children severe injuries across the United States and the world.

The skull-breaker challenge involves two people fooling a third person into jumping into the air, kicking their feet out from under them.

"I couldn't get up because I couldn't feel my hands," said Kathleen. "I couldn't feel my legs, my feet, nothing. I was numb."

Thirteen-year-old Kathleen DeJesus was a target in the challenge. She was rushed from Lawrence Massachusetts Middle School to the hospital, where she spent two days for a severe concussion.

"I was screaming that I needed an ambulance," said Kathleen. "I was thinking like 'Oh my God I'm going to lose my life over this game.' I should have never done it."

In Portland, Oregon another 14-year-old student fell victim.

"These seniors asked me if I would jump for their TikTok video," Olivia Ross said.

She said she hit her head on the ground really hard.

"I remember like blacking out for a second and I started to get like an instant pressure headache," Ross said.

The potential long-lasting injuries now have medical professionals posting their own videos warning people, especially young ones.

"The biggest concern we have, and we know this through research, is we're having a real big problem when it comes to our adolescence and our teenagers with these different challenges," said Dr. Taz.

This isn't the first challenge on TikTok to cause harm. The outlet or penny challenge has also sparked damage and even fires.

The app told ABC News that user safety is a top priority and they "do not allow content that encourages or replicates dangerous challenges that might lead to injury."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychildren injuries
Copyright © 2020 ABC, Inc.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News