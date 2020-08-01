Society

Trump says he'll act to ban TikTok in US as soon as Saturday

By KEVIN FREKING and ZEKE MILLER

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2020 photo shows the icon for TikTok taken in New York. (AP)

President Donald Trump said he will take action as soon as Saturday to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok from the United States.

Trump made the announcement to reporters Friday on Air Force One as he returned from Florida. Trump said, "As far as TikTok is concerned, we're banning them from the United States.''

U.S. lawmakers have raised intelligence and privacy concerns about the company's ownership.

The company has denied allegations that it shares user data with the Chinese government.

The company's operations in the U.S. has been under review by the secretive Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
