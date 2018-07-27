CARR FIRE

TIMELAPSE: Destructive Carr Fire rips through Shasta County

This timelapse video shows the progress of the devastating Carr Fire burning through Shasta County. (Video by Cody Markhart)

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
This timelapse video shows the progress of the devastating Carr Fire burning through Shasta County.

PHOTOS: Massive Carr Fire tears through Shasta County
The explosive Carr Fire is roaring through Shasta County, claiming at least two lives and prompting thousands of people to flee their homes.

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.

