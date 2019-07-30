Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting: timeline of events as they unfolded

GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- Police say a man armed with an AK-47-style rifle opened fire on a crowd eating and listening to music Sunday at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

RELATED: What we know about the 3 victims killed in Gilroy

Three people, including a 6-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl, were killed in the attack.

Watch the video above for a timeline of how the shooting unfolded.

RELATED: What we know about the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting suspect

Get the latest stories, photos and videos on the deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting.
