YOUTUBE SHOOTING

TIMELINE: Nasim Aghdam's movements leading up to YouTube HQ shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

TIMELINE: Events that led up to the YouTube HQ shooting (1 of 11)

TIMELINE: Nasim Aghdam's movements leading up to YouTube HQ shooting

Here's a timeline of Nasim Aghdam's moves in the days before the shooting, as reported by police and family. (KGO-TV)

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) --
On April 3, a Southern California woman opened fire at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno, injuring three people before turning the gun on herself.

RELATED: What we know about the YouTube shooter Nasim Aghdam

Here's a timeline of Nasim Aghdam's moves in the days before the shooting, as reported by police and family.

RELATED: YouTube shooting suspect's family in Menifee says they warned police ahead of attack

Click here for full coverage on the YouTube shooting in San Bruno.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
policeinvestigationshootingyoutubeyoutube shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingsecuritysocial mediaabc7 originalsSan Bruno
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
YOUTUBE SHOOTING
Shooter visited YouTube campus day before shooting
Report: YouTube employees routinely get threats
Mountain View police release body cam footage of YouTube shooter
FULL VIDEO: Body cam footage of police encounter with YouTube shooter
YouTube shooting suspect's parents give tearful reflection
More youtube shooting
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News