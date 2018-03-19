MISSING GIRL

Timeline of Pennsylvania teen's journey to Mexico and back

EMBED </>More Videos

Missing teen returns to Allentown, suspect awaiting extradition. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on March 19, 2018.

By BILL HUTCHINSON
PHILADELPHIA --
While missing Pennsylvania teenager Amy Yu was found safe over the weekend in Mexico with 45-year-old Kevin Esterly, whom she was allegedly having a romantic relationship with, the case stretches back farther than the 13 days she was missing.

RELATED: Missing 16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico, suspect arrested

From interviews with family, friends, police, attorneys in the case, as well as court affidavits, here's what we know:

-- 2009 to 2010: Yu and her mother, Miu Luu, meet Esterly, a construction contractor, at a church in Lowhill Township, Pennsylvania. Amy is about 7 or 8 years old.

-- November 2017: Yu signs documents at Lehigh Valley Academy Charter School in Hanover Township, Pennsylvania, describing Esterly as her stepfather, which allows him to check her out of school.

EMBED More News Videos

Teen and man who often got her out of school located in Mexico, authorities said.



-- Feb. 9, 2018: Yu's mother goes to pick up her daughter at Lehigh Valley Academy Charter and learns that Esterly had already picked her up and that Yu had listed him on school documents as her stepfather. The mother also discovers that Esterly had signed out her daughter from school at least 10 times. Luu confronts Esterly that same day over why he had been secretly picking up her daughter at school.

-- Feb. 15: Allentown police investigators visit Esterly and his wife, Stacey, at their Allentown home and advises them both to stay away from Yu and that the girl's mother didn't want them to have any further contact with her.
-- March 5: Luu drops Yu off at her bus stop, but the teenager doesn't take it to school. On the same day, Esterly withdrew $4,000 from his wife's bank account. Luu reports her daughter missing to the Allentown Police Department.

-- March 7: Allentown police issue a missing person alert for Yu and obtain a warrant for Esterly's arrest.

EMBED More News Videos

Mexican authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a missing Allentown teen and a 45-year-old man who signed her out of school, saying the pair is believed to be traveling through the country.



-- March 8: Police discover that Yu and Esterly boarded a one-way flight from Philadelphia to Cancun, Mexico, which briefly stopped in Dallas.

-- March 10: Luu speaks to ABC News, saying, she was "waiting and waiting and praying, and I don't know if they can catch him [Esterly] or not." She also says Esterly's daughter "is a friend and just one year younger than Amy. I never thought he would act like that."

-- Thursday: Authorities in Mexico issue an Amber Alert for Yu.
-- Friday: Esterly's wife, Stacey, issues a statement through her attorney, saying she and her husband fought over his relationship with Yu and she pleaded with the teenager to come home.

-- Saturday: Authorities in Mexico find Yu and Esterly at a Puerto Moreles resort near Cancun and arrest Esterly on suspicion of child custody interference. Both Esterly and Yu are flown back to Miami, where he was awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.
Related Topics:
amber alertpa. newsmissing girlu.s. & worldmissing personcrimearrestabc newsnationalPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Related
Missing 16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico, suspect arrested
Missing teen found in Mexico and heading home: Mother
Missing Allentown girl, 16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico
AMBER Alert issued in Mexico for missing US teen girl
MISSING GIRL
Officials investigate cause of death for Colorado mom, kids
Police: 3 bodies found, identified as pregnant wife, 2 kids killed by husband
Colorado police: Man confessed to killing pregnant wife, 2 daughters
Missing San Ramon girl thought to have run away found
Missing girl found alive nearly 24 years later
More missing girl
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News