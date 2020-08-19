Tips for staying safe during and after a wildfire

Below you will find tips on how to prepare and what to look for when you return home:
WILDFIRE RESOURCES:
How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
If your household is under voluntary or potential evacuations, begin to prepare your home and get ready to leave. If mandatory evacuations are ordered, it's important to leave as fast as possible. Here are steps to take to prepare for a wildfire evacuation.
Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
For so many wildfire evacuees, the "all clear" to return home is welcome, but bittersweet. As residents return to see what remains, there are some very specific safety precautions to keep in mind.
N95 mask with valve is good for smoke, bad for COVID-19
Wearing a mask to protect yourself from getting or transmitting the coronavirus has become common practice over the past several months, but now we may also need to wear masks while outside to protect our lungs from the smoky air.
How wildfire smoke can impact your health
Every year, millions of acres of land are burned in wildfires across the United States, and the smoke they produce could be cause for concern.
POWER OUTAGE RESOURCES:
What to do right now to prep for a planned power outage
If you know power outages may happen, here are a few things you can do to prepare for the blackout right now. Seriously - once you're done reading this article, go do these things. You'll be glad you did.
Here's how to store electricity before a power outage
One of the biggest lifelines in a power outage can be your cellphone. But will it keep working during an outage? If you plan ahead, you can store up electricity in those devices. Here's how.
How to drive safely during a power outage
When the power goes out or is shut off, drivers should exercise caution on the roadways as power outages will likely impact stoplights and other traffic signals. If you can stay off the road during an outage, do so. If you need to travel or if the power goes out while you're on the road, here are some safety tips to keep in mind.
OTHER RESOURCES:
