Court rules 4 states must stop marking tires when enforcing legal parking

SAGINAW, Mich. -- A Michigan city's policy of chalking tires to enforce parking restrictions has been declared unconstitutional.

A federal court says chalking tires in Saginaw, Michigan to keep track of parked cars is an unreasonable search and has no role in maintaining public safety. The decision by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals created a new legal precedent Monday in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.

RELATED STORY: Online payment problems for traffic tickets forcing people to court in Santa Clara Co.

In the Bay Area, San Francisco continues to mark tires but only in residential neighborhoods according to an official with parking enforcement. City of Oakland spokesperson, Sean Maher told ABC 7 the city enforces "parking by registering a license plate with a timestamp using handheld computer equipment."

Saginaw marks tires with chalk to keep track of how long a vehicle is parked. Alison Taylor sued after receiving 15 parking tickets between 2014 and 2017. Tickets start at $15.

RELATED STORY: Where to park? Unfinished San Jose 'bikeway' project confuses drivers

The appeals court says Saginaw failed to demonstrate in "law or logic" how marking cars justifies a warrantless search. The court says marking tires was a strategy to raise money.

ABC 7 contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
michiganparkingcourt casecarlaws
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News