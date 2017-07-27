T-Mobile confirms nationwide outage impacting millions of customers

The phone carrier's president of technology, Neville Ray, confirmed the outage Monday afternoon.
"Our engineers are working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country. We're sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly," Ray tweeted.
The outage has not only impacted the company's more than 86 million customers. It has also impacted contact with emergency services.
"We were just advised there is a nationwide outage for @TMobile's ability to make 911 calls," a sheriff's office in the Houston, Texas, area tweeted.
The telecommunications company is routinely ranked as the third largest phone carrier in the U.S., commonly behind AT&T and Verizon.