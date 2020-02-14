AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and mild today as temps trend higher

Today features total sunshine with highs ranging from the mid 50s to the mid 60s as warmer weather begins to move in.

Wednesday features total sunshine with warmer weather beginning to move in.

Highs range from the mid 50s to the mid 60s.

Tonight we will see some patchy fog in the North Bay with mainly clear skies elsewhere and lows in the upper 30s to the mid 40s.

HIGHS:

Santa Rosa 66

San Francisco 59

Oakland 63

San Jose 64

Concord 65

Coast:

Today: Sunny

Highs: Mid 50s to Low 60s

Tonight: Clear Skies

Lows: Upper 30s to Mid 40s

North Bay:

Today: Sunny

Highs: Low to Mid 60s

Tonight: Fog

Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s

East Bay:

Today: Sunny

Highs: Low 60s

Tonight: Clear Skies

Lows: Mid 40s

Inland East Bay:

Today: Sunny

Highs: Mid 60s

Tonight: Clear Skies

Lows: Upper 30s to Mid 40s

Peninsula:

Today: Sunny

Highs: Lower 50s

Tonight: Clear Skies

Lows: Mid 40s

South Bay:

Today: Sunny

Highs: Mid 60s

Tonight: Clear Skies

Lows: Upper 30s to Mid 40s

Thursday:

Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s to the mid 70s.

