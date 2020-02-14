AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and mild today as temps trend higher

Wednesday features total sunshine with warmer weather beginning to move in.
Highs range from the mid 50s to the mid 60s.
Tonight we will see some patchy fog in the North Bay with mainly clear skies elsewhere and lows in the upper 30s to the mid 40s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast
HIGHS:
Santa Rosa 66
San Francisco 59
Oakland 63
San Jose 64
Concord 65
Coast:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s to Low 60s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 30s to Mid 40s
North Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Tonight: Fog
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
East Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Low 60s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s
Inland East Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 30s to Mid 40s
Peninsula:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Lower 50s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s
South Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 30s to Mid 40s
Thursday:
Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s to the mid 70s.
