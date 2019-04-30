Toddler bitten 8 times at Arizona day care, parents outraged

MARICOPA, Ariz. -- A mother is speaking out after she says her daughter was bitten eight times while under the supervision of day care staff.

The parents of 15-month-old Mila are outraged after they went to pick up their daughter from Sunrise Preschools in Maricopa, Ariz., only to be told she had been bit - not once - but eight times.

"You cannot justify eight bites - maybe one but eight?" Rocio Enriquez, the child's mother, told KSAZ.

"I don't know what to do because you can't just, it's another kid that bit 'em. They don't know what they're doing, but the staff member should've been on it. Why are you there? Why are there so many bites, instead of you know, just one?" said Rylee Umsted, the child's father.

The bite marks go all the way down Mila's back. They are so deep, you can see the teeth marks and red circles turning into bruises.

Enriquez requested the surveillance video from the preschool but was told that due to privacy issues it could not be disclosed.

"My child was in the library laying down. One child was getting the diaper changed by the teacher, and the other child attacked my child and was on top of her and bit her in the back. How much agony was my child in?" she said.

"But apparently the whole thing took 30 seconds," her father added.

But to them, 30 seconds was too long, especially because after one bite, Mila would have been crying.

"She had to have screamed multiple times," Umsted said.

School officials told the parents that the child who bit Mila would be expelled, but the parents said that doesn't alleviate the problem.
