Mom scoops up toddler as she chases black bear in backyard in Seattle suburb

Home security video caught a quick-thinking mother scooping up her toddler as she tries to chase after a small black bear in the family's backyard in Redmond, Washington, outside Seattle.
You can see the young girl named Juniper walking out the back door as a bear scurries along a cement wall.
The girl squeals, "That's a bear!" in excitement and runs toward it.
Thankfully, her eagle-eyed mother was there to grab her.
"I was scared and started cussing like a sailor," she said.