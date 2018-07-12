Toddler reportedly shot in East Oakland

Breaking: Police in Oakland investigate report shooting of small child. Officers are searching this car at Highland Hospital. We are awaiting details from @oaklandpoliceca. The original shooting scene is on 81st Ave. pic.twitter.com/FyBGqpk8F8 — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) July 12, 2018

There are reports of a young child being shot in East Oakland. It happened just before 10 p.m. near 81st Avenue and Holly Street. Police confirmed they are working a shooting in that area.Investigators are focused on a car that showed up at Highland Hospital.Further details on the child's condition were not immediately available.