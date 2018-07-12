Toddler reportedly shot in East Oakland

EAST OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
There are reports of a young child being shot in East Oakland. It happened just before 10 p.m. near 81st Avenue and Holly Street. Police confirmed they are working a shooting in that area.

Investigators are focused on a car that showed up at Highland Hospital.

Further details on the child's condition were not immediately available.

