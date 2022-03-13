nfl

Tom Brady is returning to Tampa Bay Buccaneers to play 23rd season in NFL

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his decision on Twitter and Instagram, saying he has "unfinished business."
EMBED <>More Videos

Tom Brady returns for 23rd season in NFL

TAMPA, Florida -- Tom Brady's retirement lasted 40 days.

Brady said Sunday he's returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the NFL.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his decision on Twitter and Instagram, saying he has "unfinished business."

"These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," Brady wrote. "That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa."



Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title following the 2020 season and NFC South championship last season. He teamed with coach Bill Belichick to win six Super Bowls during 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

The 44-year-old Brady led the NFL in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719) in 2021, but the Buccaneers lost at home to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfloridanfltom bradyu.s. & worldtampa bay buccaneers
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
NFL
Las Vegas Raiders lock up DE Maxx Crosby with four-year, $95M exten...
Simulating NFL free agency 2022: Predicting offers, deals and new l...
Source: Las Vegas Raiders releasing LB Cory Littleton after 2 seasons
Judge postpones preliminary hearing in DUI case of former Las Vegas...
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Former President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19
Petition and plea for more shelters in SF for unhoused women
U.S. journalist killed by attack in Ukraine: Kyiv police
William Hurt, star of 'Broadcast News,' 'Body Heat,' dies
Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35
Uber charging customers new fuel surcharge for rides, delivery
Show More
Teen wins $100,000 lottery prize with her first ticket ever
How SF chef is cooking up support for Ukraine
Video shows suspect who attacked, stabbed 2 employees at NY MoMa
Bus full of Ukrainian refugees overturns in Italy; 1 dead
'Miracle' baby weighing 1 pound, 4 ounces at birth goes home
More TOP STORIES News