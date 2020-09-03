Sports

Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver passes away due to COVID-19, dementia

FRESNO, Calif. -- Hall of Fame pitcher and Fresno native Tom Seaver has died at the age of 75.

The Valley legend passed away on Monday, Aug. 31 due to complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19, according to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.


Seaver was born and raised in Fresno and attended Fresno High School. Nicknamed "The Franchise" and "Tom Terrific" during his time with the New York Mets, Seaver was a 12-time All-Star, a 3-time National League Cy Young Award winner and a World Series Champion.

Over a 20-year major league career that began in 1967, Seaver won 311 games and had an ERA of 2.86.

Seaver also served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was diagnosed with dementia in 2019.

RELATED: Baseball legend and Fresno native Tom Seaver diagnosed with dementia at 74

Seaver and his family also own and winery in the Calistoga area called Seaver Vineyards.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred released the following statement:

"I am deeply saddened by the death of Tom Seaver, one of the greatest pitchers of all-time. Tom was a gentleman who represented the best of our National Pastime. He was synonymous with the New York Mets and their unforgettable 1969 season. After their improbable World Series Championship, Tom became a household name to baseball fans - a responsibility he carried out with distinction throughout his life. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my condolences to Tom's family, his admirers throughout our game, Mets fans, and the many people he touched."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnomlbfresnonew york mets
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pelosi says she believes SF hair salon visit was a 'setup'
Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
President Trump appears to encourage people to vote twice
CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccines on Nov. 1
Battling COVID-19 Oakland's Fruitvale District, a Bay Area hot spot
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Oakland's treasured Fairyland holds fundraiser for 70th birthday
Show More
Court bars UC schools from using SAT's in admissions
Newsom announces major homeless housing initiative
Removal begins of century-old tree in Pleasanton
Officer charged in fatal San Leandro Walmart shooting, police say
Owner of burned Kenosha business accuses Trump of misleading public
More TOP STORIES News