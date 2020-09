Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver passes away due to COVID-19, dementia

Tom Seaver entered big league baseball with expectations of greatness. And by the end of his 20-year career, he had exceeded them all. Watch a video tribute to the Hall of Fame legend. https://t.co/1igowC8EIs — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) September 3, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. -- Hall of Fame pitcher and Fresno native Tom Seaver has died at the age of 75.The Valley legend passed away on Monday, Aug. 31 due to complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19, according to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.Seaver was born and raised in Fresno and attended Fresno High School. Nicknamed "The Franchise" and "Tom Terrific" during his time with the New York Mets, Seaver was a 12-time All-Star, a 3-time National League Cy Young Award winner and a World Series Champion.Over a 20-year major league career that began in 1967, Seaver won 311 games and had an ERA of 2.86.Seaver also served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was diagnosed with dementia in 2019.RELATED: Baseball legend and Fresno native Tom Seaver diagnosed with dementia at 74 Seaver and his family also own and winery in the Calistoga area called Seaver Vineyards. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred released the following statement: