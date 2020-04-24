Coronavirus: Sing Tony Bennett's 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco' this Saturday

San Francisco's Fairmont Hotel is hosting a sing-a-long Saturday at noon, where city residents and guests at the hotel are encouraged to join in and perform the artist's iconic tribute to the City by the Bay.
A bronze statue of Bennett sits outside the Fairmont San Francisco -- the spot where Bennett first performed the ballad.
RELATED: San Francisco renames street in honor of singer Tony Bennett
An executive with Fairmont Hotels and Resorts will be outside the San Francisco resort at noon on Saturday, singing the song along with other resort staff.
Guests at the hotel are encouraged to sing along from their room windows.
"We invite both residents and San Francisco 'fans' globally to come together for a mass sing-along to his signature tune, 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco,' at noon on Saturday, April 25, in honor of the frontline workers engaged in responding to the coronavirus pandemic," said Paul Tomey, regional vice president for the resort, in a statement to ABC7.
Those singing along at home are asked to livestream or share their videos online using #SingOutSF.
RELATED: San Francisco honors legendary singer Tony Bennett with statue
"San Francisco has been in my heart for over 50 years," Bennett said in a statement "I am so proud and impressed with how the City by the Bay has continued to 'bend the curve' during the COVID-19 crisis and serve as an inspiration to the world of how together and alone we can make a difference."
Bennett's song first came out in 1962.
