WATCH: SF jazz singer Mark Robinson, Bay Area agencies give rendition of Tony Bennett's 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco' in sing-along amid COVID-19 pandemic

I am so proud to see San Francisco come together and make a difference during this uncertain time. Today at 12pm PDT, we'll sing I Left My Heart in San Francisco together from home. I encourage you to join, record your performance, and share online! #SingOutSF pic.twitter.com/sv4nshOiS7 — Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) April 25, 2020

SFS Associate Principal Trumpet Aaron Schuman joins the rest of #SF in Tony Bennett’s timeless song “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” a city-wide flash performance in honor of our brave frontline health workers. ❤️🌁 You can join, too! Use #SingOutSF to share your performance. pic.twitter.com/z1IQ70PIDi — SF Symphony (@SFSymphony) April 25, 2020

When @itstonybennett made a callout for San Franciscans to raise their voices & sing along to the city’s unofficial anthem, CPMC Van Ness staff joined in to spread love and strength throughout the bay! https://t.co/KvouFzGQ2f #SingOutSF #SGN #SomeGoodNews #ReasonsToBeCheerful pic.twitter.com/19G9fHHqFH — Sutter Health (@SutterHealth) April 25, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Professional singers and residents alike came together in a sing-along with Tony Bennett's classic "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" amid the novel coronavirus pandemic If you could not make it out to San Francisco to enjoy or participate in a sing-along of Tony Bennett's "I Left My Heart in San Francisco," sit back and relax, and watch Mark Robinson's rendition of the 1960's classic honoring the city by the bay.Robinson sang Bennett's song in front the heart statue at Union Square in San Francisco on Saturday.In a tweet, the legendary Tony Bennett said: "I am so proud to see San Francisco come together and make a difference during this uncertain time. Today at 12pm PDT, we'll sing I Left My Heart in San Francisco together from home. I encourage you to join, record your performance, and share online! #SingOutSF."But Robinson was not the only the one.A slew of fans showed their rendition.Bennett's song first came out in 1962.