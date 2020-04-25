WATCH: SF jazz singer Mark Robinson, Bay Area agencies give rendition of Tony Bennett's 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco' in sing-along amid COVID-19 pandemic

If you could not make it out to San Francisco to enjoy or participate in a sing-along of Tony Bennett's "I Left My Heart in San Francisco," sit back and relax, and watch Mark Robinson's rendition of the 1960's classic honoring the city by the bay.
Robinson sang Bennett's song in front the heart statue at Union Square in San Francisco on Saturday.
In a tweet, the legendary Tony Bennett said: "I am so proud to see San Francisco come together and make a difference during this uncertain time. Today at 12pm PDT, we'll sing I Left My Heart in San Francisco together from home. I encourage you to join, record your performance, and share online! #SingOutSF."
I am so proud to see San Francisco come together and make a difference during this uncertain time. Today at 12pm PDT, we'll sing I Left My Heart in San Francisco together from home. I encourage you to join, record your performance, and share online! #SingOutSF pic.twitter.com/sv4nshOiS7— Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) April 25, 2020
But Robinson was not the only the one.
A slew of fans showed their rendition.
RELATED: Sing-along of Tony Bennett's 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco'
Renel Brooks from San Francisco Giants
🎶I Left My Heart in San Francisco 🎶#SingOutSF | @RenelSFVoyce | #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/pfcJ4sHAdb— SFGiants (@SFGiants) April 25, 2020
RELATED: San Francisco renames street in honor of singer Tony Bennett
San Francisco Symphony
SFS Associate Principal Trumpet Aaron Schuman joins the rest of #SF in Tony Bennett’s timeless song “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” a city-wide flash performance in honor of our brave frontline health workers. ❤️🌁 You can join, too! Use #SingOutSF to share your performance. pic.twitter.com/z1IQ70PIDi— SF Symphony (@SFSymphony) April 25, 2020
Sutter Health
When @itstonybennett made a callout for San Franciscans to raise their voices & sing along to the city’s unofficial anthem, CPMC Van Ness staff joined in to spread love and strength throughout the bay! https://t.co/KvouFzGQ2f #SingOutSF #SGN #SomeGoodNews #ReasonsToBeCheerful pic.twitter.com/19G9fHHqFH— Sutter Health (@SutterHealth) April 25, 2020
Bennett's song first came out in 1962.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19