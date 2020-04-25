Coronavirus California

WATCH: SF jazz singer Mark Robinson, Bay Area agencies give rendition of Tony Bennett's 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco' in sing-along amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Justin Mendoza
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Professional singers and residents alike came together in a sing-along with Tony Bennett's classic "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

If you could not make it out to San Francisco to enjoy or participate in a sing-along of Tony Bennett's "I Left My Heart in San Francisco," sit back and relax, and watch Mark Robinson's rendition of the 1960's classic honoring the city by the bay.

Robinson sang Bennett's song in front the heart statue at Union Square in San Francisco on Saturday.

In a tweet, the legendary Tony Bennett said: "I am so proud to see San Francisco come together and make a difference during this uncertain time. Today at 12pm PDT, we'll sing I Left My Heart in San Francisco together from home. I encourage you to join, record your performance, and share online! #SingOutSF."


But Robinson was not the only the one.

A slew of fans showed their rendition.

Renel Brooks from San Francisco Giants



San Francisco Symphony



Sutter Health


Bennett's song first came out in 1962.

