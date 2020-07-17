North Bay community raises more than $36K for cobbler struggling during COVID-19 pandemic

A simple sign but a complicated story, beginning with the name outside. "Tony is the name of the guy who started the business in 1950."
So, to this day, Misak Pirinjian still answers to it. He specializes in saving comfortable shoes and, based on the thousands of them in this crowded space, the man is clearly never out of work, which only begins to explain Pirinjian's appeal.
"It is more than the quality of shoe care," said longtime customer Carol Meyers. "He is the humblest, loving, caring man. No matter what kind of problem you have, he can fix it."
RELATED: 6-year-old girl raises more than $100K to help save Oakland Zoo
In a world where we throw so much away, Tony's Shoe and Luggage Repair is the alternate reality. "The shoes look like they're coming apart, but if they're comfortable and she will wear them, I fix them," Pirinjian told us while holding a pair of dilapidated sneakers.
It's old school here. The tools speak of their experience with just a glance.
But Pirinjian's most important ones may actually be his ears. "I wear many hats. People come in to tell me bad news, good news, sad news. You listen to them."
Like a lot of other small businesses during the pandemic, Pirinjian had to close for two and a half months. He couldn't save the purses, the belts, the watches, boots, or shoes. And it seemed no one might be able to save him, with no income.
"The last thing we wanted to see him do is not survive the pandemic," explained another longtime customer, Anne Lahaderne, who asked if she could try raise money for him.
"I asked for $3,000 to stay on my feet," said Pirinjian. "She suggested $5,000 and I said OK."
RELATED: 11-year-old San Jose artist sells artwork to raise money for Martha's Kitchen food bank
What did he get? "A tsunami," confessed Pirinjian. As of Thursday morning, his GoFundMe page had climbed well past $36,000, and counting.
There is a principle involved, said Anne. "Whatever you can do to preserve your community in a time like this is worth doing."
"What can you say to justify this?" asked Pirinjian. There are no words to describe this."
A lot of small business people have suffered through this pandemic. But how often does a community embrace a man as Mill Valley has for Misak Pirinjian?
"I suppose it is all about being comfortable," he suggested.
"Can you see see the comparison between the shoes being comfortable and you?"
"Yes. Because I make it comfortable for them."
Even in the toughest of times.
See more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area here.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in the Bay Area
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- WATCH: ABC7 Listens 'From Anger To Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US