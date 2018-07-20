Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WATCH
LIVE
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
Traffic
Weather
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
Weather
I-Team
California Cannabis Watch
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
Top stories update: Friday
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3794139" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Friday, July 20, 2018. (KGO)
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
KGO
Friday, July 20, 2018 08:21AM
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Thursday, July 19, 2018.
Report a Typo
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Death toll rises to 17 in Missouri tourist boat accident
Hwy 92 reopened after semi versus truck accident
ABC's 'More In Common' debuts on Facebook Watch
Couple unexpectedly delivers baby at Chick-fil-A in San Antonio
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Trump demands American pastor's release from Turkey as Congress weighs new sanctions
NFL, players halt enforcement of national anthem rules
Urgent police manhunt continues after bank shooting of 3 workers
Show More
About 14 percent of children aged 5-17 reunited, US says
Tears, triumph for North Bay Fire victims at premiere of 'Urban Inferno' doc
Officials show favor for continuing Stanford racial profiling research in Oakland
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
NFL player CJ Anderson to host free football camp for kids
More News