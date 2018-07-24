Top stories update: Tuesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Tuesday, July 24, 2018. (KGO)

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Tuesday, July 24, 2018.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mugshot released of MacArthur BART station stabbing suspect
LIVE: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at Stanford
LAPD: Trader Joe's manager killed by police gunfire in standoff
Family and friends mourn BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
Ex-Stanford swimmer Brock Turner appealing sexual assault conviction
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in SF's Mission District
What we know about deadly Oakland BART stabbing
Suspected killer of Nia Wilson arrested for MacArthur BART stabbing
Show More
At least 50 people dead in Greece wildfires
Emotional vigil turns into passionate march for BART stabbing victim in Oakland
VIDEO: Chilling dispatch call describes terrifying fatal MacArthur BART stabbing
Man arrested for exercising naked at Planet Fitness gym
Suspect captured, community marches through Oakland to mourn BART stabbing victim
More News