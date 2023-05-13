At least one person is dead after a reported tornado in south Texas near the Mexico border following an outbreak of dozens of tornadoes in the U.S.

At least 1 dead, others injured after reported tornado in south Texas near U.S.-Mexico border

BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Authorities say one person is dead following a reported tornado early Saturday morning in south Texas near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Port Isabel Police Chief Robert Lopez reported one person was killed when the storm struck the unincorporated community of Laguna Heights at about 4 a.m. Saturday, said National Weather Service meteorologist Angelica Soria in Brownsville.

The City of Port Isabel confirmed in a statement that and 10 others were injured.

In a brief statement on Facebook, the Port Isabel Police Dept. confirmed injuries on the ground and that multiple structures had been destroyed:

"Crews are working to clear debris and downed power lines. At about 4 am, a tornado struck the Laguna Heights area. Multiple structures destroyed, and injuries were confirmed. Port Isabel Event Center is open for shelter."

The NWS Brownsville Office dispatched a survey team to the area to determine if a tornado did in fact occur.

Police referred questions to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office, which declined to comment.

Cameron County Emergency Management officials did not return a phone call for comment.

Soria said a weather service investigator was assessing damage to confirm if a tornado caused the damage and death.

The storm follows an outbreak of dozens of tornadoes in Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, and Colorado that caused damage but no reported deaths.