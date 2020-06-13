racism

Police investigate California woman seen delivering anti-Asian rants in several videos

Authorities say the woman is responsible for two incidents caught on video, as well as an assault on a woman at a mall in October 2019.
TORRANCE, Calif. -- Several Southern California residents have recorded videos of anti-Asian altercations with the same woman that are under investigation by the police.

Lena Hernandez, a 56-year-old resident of Long Beach, has been identified by police as the woman involved in at least three racist altercations. One involved a woman who was verbally abused while trying to exercise in a Torrance park Wednesday.

She was exercising on a set of steps Hernandez reportedly walked by and bumped her. "Jesus," the exercising woman muttered. That was enough to set off Hernandez, who then started on a tirade that lasted for several minutes.

"This is not just for you. Get the (expletive) out of this state. Go back to whatever Asian country you belong in," she is heard saying in the video.



Police said she delivered similar language toward an Asian American man who was at the park with his children that day.

Hernandez is also a suspect in the verbal assault of another woman at a local mall back in October of last year, according to Torrance Police Chief Eve Berg.

"This unfortunate incident involved an older female suspect verbally assaulting a custodian and then physically assaulting another individual who was acting as a good Samaritan when they attempted to intervene," she said at a Friday press conference.

Crime reports have been taken in all three incidents.

Berg dispelled some reports that identified the woman as another person with a different name and any connection to the department or any other local law enforcement agencies. She also said there's no indication to believe that Hernandez herself has any relations to Torrance police or other agencies.

Berg added that investigators have been to multiple locations in an attempt to find Hernandez but have not had any success. Authorities are asking the public to contact the department with any information about her whereabouts.

The police chief said that they are looking at the possibility that mental illness may have played a role in the incidents.

Torrance Mayor Patrick Furey condemned the language that was used, saying "it's absolutely nauseating to anybody in our community."

Torrance police are also asking that any other people who have experienced similar incidents come forward. It's unclear what charges, if any, Hernandez might face, but all three cases are expected to be presented to the city prosecutor's office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countycaliforniaassaultracismasian american
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACISM
Reality stars 'canceled' over accusations of racism
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area family threatened while wearing 'Black Lives Matter' shirts
BART director criticized for comment about agency's officers
More encounters reported with woman in anti-Asian rant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds demand end to police brutality on SJ mayor's doorstep
Fires contained in Larkspur, arson suspected, authorities say
Coronavirus live updates: Westfield San Francisco Centre to reopen Monday amid pandemic
Stephen Carrillo's attorney says he has a traumatic brain injury
George Floyd live updates: Seattle officials clash with Trump after protesters create autonomous zone
At West Point, Trump stresses unity, nation's core values
Activists dance in protest of man handcuffed by Alameda police
Show More
Trump reschedules campaign rally after Juneteenth uproar
California to allow nail salons to reopen starting next week
SF settles lawsuit over Tenderloin encampments
Police: Man turned away from Texas bar shoots, wounds 8
SF restaurants now open for outdoor dining
More TOP STORIES News