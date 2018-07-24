Tour de France temporarily interrupted by protesters

PAUL PRADIER
Paris --
The Tour de France cycling race on Tuesday was briefly interrupted after French farmers tried to block the road.

Just a few miles after the start of the race between Carcassonne and Bagnres-de-Luchon, in the southwest of France, local French farmers demonstrating against a decrease in their financial support tried to block the Tour de France by loading bales of hay on the road.

French police forces dispersed the demonstration by throwing tear gas before riders arrived, according to Tour de France broadcaster France Televisions. Riders had to slow down when they reached the scene and footage shows them rubbing their eyes after passing through the demonstration.

Around 23,000 French police officers are deployed this year to ensure the safety of the cycling event, according to a statement published by the French interior ministry earlier this month. In addition, since 2016, French anti-terror police have been mobilized to reinforce security during the three-week long cycling race.

In July 2016, a man deliberately drove his truck into crowds of people celebrating Bastille Day in Nice, killing 85 people. This attack demonstrated the vulnerability of crowds during outdoor celebrations and led to increased security for these types of events.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Mugshot released of MacArthur BART station stabbing suspect
Family and friends mourn BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
Ex-Stanford swimmer Brock Turner appealing sexual assault conviction
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in SF's Mission District
What we know about deadly Oakland BART stabbing
Suspected killer of Nia Wilson arrested for MacArthur BART stabbing
At least 50 people dead in Greece wildfires
Emotional vigil turns into passionate march for BART stabbing victim in Oakland
Show More
VIDEO: Chilling dispatch call describes terrifying fatal MacArthur BART stabbing
Man arrested for exercising naked at Planet Fitness gym
Suspect captured, community marches through Oakland to mourn BART stabbing victim
BART stabbing victim recalls horrific attack, loss of sister
Oakland mayor sends condolences, condemns BART stabbing as 'senseless act of violence'
More News