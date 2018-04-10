Tractor-trailer carrying carrying beer kegs falls from overpass in Pennsylvania's Bucks County

EMBED </>More Videos

Big rig plunges onto I-95 in Bucks County. Walter Perez reports during Action News at Noon on April 10, 2018. (WPVI)

By
BENSALEM, Pa. --
An 18-wheeler carrying kegs exiting I-95 south lost control on an overpass and plunged onto the northbound lanes in Bensalem, Bucks County.



It happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

EMBED More News Videos

Major tractor-trailer crash on I-95: Matt O'Donnell reports breaking news on 6abc at 9:50 a.m. on April 10, 2018.



The only other vehicle involved was a car traveling north on 95 at the time. That vehicle slammed into the wreckage.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch video from Chopper 6 over a tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Bensalem on April 10, 2018.



Amazingly, neither the tractor-trailer driver nor the person inside the car were seriously injured.

But the crash left behind quite a mess.


Empty beer kegs from the tractor-trailer were scattered all over the highway.

State police were forced to shut down I-95 north for about an hour and a half as a result.
Members of the cleanup crew tell Action News this job was challenging because the 18-wheeler ended up on a sloped embankment between the highway and the Park-and-Ride, about a mile south of Street Road.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newscrashaccidenttractor trailerI-95beerPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News