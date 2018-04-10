BENSALEM, Pa. --An 18-wheeler carrying kegs exiting I-95 south lost control on an overpass and plunged onto the northbound lanes in Bensalem, Bucks County.
It happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The only other vehicle involved was a car traveling north on 95 at the time. That vehicle slammed into the wreckage.
Amazingly, neither the tractor-trailer driver nor the person inside the car were seriously injured.
But the crash left behind quite a mess.
Empty beer kegs from the tractor-trailer were scattered all over the highway.
State police were forced to shut down I-95 north for about an hour and a half as a result.
Members of the cleanup crew tell Action News this job was challenging because the 18-wheeler ended up on a sloped embankment between the highway and the Park-and-Ride, about a mile south of Street Road.