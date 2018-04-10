EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3323287" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Major tractor-trailer crash on I-95: Matt O'Donnell reports breaking news on 6abc at 9:50 a.m. on April 10, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3323250" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch video from Chopper 6 over a tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Bensalem on April 10, 2018.

An 18-wheeler carrying kegs exiting I-95 south lost control on an overpass and plunged onto the northbound lanes in Bensalem, Bucks County.It happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday.The only other vehicle involved was a car traveling north on 95 at the time. That vehicle slammed into the wreckage.Amazingly, neither the tractor-trailer driver nor the person inside the car were seriously injured.But the crash left behind quite a mess.Empty beer kegs from the tractor-trailer were scattered all over the highway.State police were forced to shut down I-95 north for about an hour and a half as a result.Members of the cleanup crew tell Action News this job was challenging because the 18-wheeler ended up on a sloped embankment between the highway and the Park-and-Ride, about a mile south of Street Road.