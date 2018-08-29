ROAD RAGE

Tractor trailer full of candy flips on Route 17 in New Jersey in alleged road rage incident

A tractor trailer flipped in New Jersey in an alleged road rage incident.

MAHWAH, N.J. --
A tractor-trailer full of candy lost control and flipped over in New Jersey, in what police say was a case of road rage.

The accident happened on Route 17 in Mahwah.

Police say the driver of an SUV observed the tractor trailer being driven aggressively and changing lanes recklessly.

The SUV pulled in front of the tractor trailer and hit the brakes in an effort to slow it down and prevent an accident. The tractor trailer hit a median, flipped and slid across the travel lanes of Route 17.

There were no serious injuries.

A tractor trailer driving behind the two vehicles had a dash cam which recorded the incident.

Police released the video to underscore the dangers of road rage.

Both drivers were issued numerous summonses.
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
