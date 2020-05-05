Coronavirus: 2 Trader Joe's employees tested positive for COVID-19 in SF, report says

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- At least two Trader Joe's employees at different San Francisco locations tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a report.In an email, workers were notified that someone from the Nob Hill location tested positive, that employee last worked on April 10, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.Another tested positive at the Ninth Street location, the person last worked on Friday. That location was closed for a deep cleaning and has since reopened.The Nob Hill location did not close for cleaning.