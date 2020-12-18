Food & Drink

Some Trader Joe's frozen Lightly Salted Edamame have been recalled due to listeria

The product was only sold at Trader Joe's stores in Arizona, Southern California, Southern Nevada and in certain parts of Utah. (Tesoros Trading Co./FDA)

Trader Joe's shoppers, look out.

Tesoros Trading Co. is recalling some of its frozen Trader Joe's Lightly Salted Edamame products because they may be contaminated with listeria, according to an announcement from the US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday.

The potentially contaminated product was only sold at Trader Joe's stores in Arizona, Southern California, southern Nevada and in certain parts of Utah.

Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 Chicago's Mark Rivera walks you through how to use the COVID-19 vaccine calculator to find your place in line to get the shot.


The recalled edamame comes in a 16-ounce plastic package with the lot numbers 22LA102M, 22LA102N, 22LA102P. It has been removed from sale and destroyed, the FDA said.

Anyone who may have bought the frozen edamame is being urged to return the product to Trader Joe's for a full refund, the FDA said.

Listeria is a bacterial infection that typically goes away quickly. It can cause short-term symptoms like a fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, diarrhea and abdominal pain. However, the infection can be fatal for the elderly, children and those with weakened immune systems.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkproduct recallsrecall
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Vaccine Watch: Getting Answers Town Hall
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
What happens when CA ICU capacity reaches 0%
Shutting back down: What's closing again in Bay Area
'I am still here': Oakland restaurant owner looks back on rough 2020
Man offers to walk other people's pets after his dog dies
Alameda Co. starts vaccinating COVID-19 frontline workers
Show More
Only 1 CA region not under stay-at-home order
Azar: FDA expected to greenlight Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Pence, wife Karen, surgeon general get COVID-19 vaccines on-camera
'Oakland Gift Box Lady' creates gift boxes to bring business
Drought conditions worsen in California
More TOP STORIES News