Updated an hour ago

OAKLAND, Calif. -- One person was killed and another was seriously injured Thursday morning in a crash on eastbound Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash occurred on the highway at the 98th Avenue onramp, according to the CHP.The CHP is reporting the vehicle involved in the crash caught fire.The crash was first reported at 4:05 a.m.The CHP issued a Sig-alert and closed down two lanes due to the incident.