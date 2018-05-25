1 dead, 1 injured in crash on I-80 in Crockett

The California Highway Patrol this morning is reporting a fatal crash on Interstate Highway 80 in Crockett.The crash, which left one person dead and another injured, occurred on the highway near the Pomona Street off-ramp when a sedan crashed into a big-rig, according to the CHP.The crash was initially reported at 3:55 a.m., and the fatality was reported at 5:28 a.m.A victim was initially transported to the hospital following the crash and was later pronounced deceased, according to the CHP.The crash occurred close to where another big-rig crashed and caught fire earlier this morning on Interstate Highway 80 near the Carquinez Bridge.There were also injuries reported in that incident. That crash occurred around 1 a.m. and closed all lanes for more than two hours.