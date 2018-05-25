TRAFFIC

1 dead, 1 injured in crash on I-80 in Crockett

EMBED </>More Videos

The California Highway Patrol this morning is reporting a fatal crash on Interstate Highway 80 in Crockett. (KGO-TV)

CROCKETT, Calif. --
The California Highway Patrol this morning is reporting a fatal crash on Interstate Highway 80 in Crockett.

The crash, which left one person dead and another injured, occurred on the highway near the Pomona Street off-ramp when a sedan crashed into a big-rig, according to the CHP.

The crash was initially reported at 3:55 a.m., and the fatality was reported at 5:28 a.m.

A victim was initially transported to the hospital following the crash and was later pronounced deceased, according to the CHP.

The crash occurred close to where another big-rig crashed and caught fire earlier this morning on Interstate Highway 80 near the Carquinez Bridge.


There were also injuries reported in that incident. That crash occurred around 1 a.m. and closed all lanes for more than two hours.

Click here for traffic maps and drive times.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffic accidentsemi crashI-80vallejocontra costa countyCrockett
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
TRAFFIC
Oakland considers regulations for dockless scooters and bicycles
Richmond BART station reopens after brush fire
Muni track equipment issue snarls morning commute
Yearlong Upper Haight infrastructure project slated to break ground after Labor Day
After neighbor complaints, SFMTA to remove recently installed traffic circle near Alamo Square
More Traffic
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Show More
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More News