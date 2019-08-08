1 dead, 2 hospitalized after fiery multi-vehicle crash on NB Hwy 101 in San Jose

What the scene looks like right now on northbound 101 in San Jose at the scene of a four car fiery fatal crash. pic.twitter.com/ct53pw0piV — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) August 8, 2019

A fiery crash in South San Jose killed one person and hurt two others. All but one lane is closed. This is Northbound 101 north of Bailey Avenue and south of highway 85. pic.twitter.com/AaG5kTaIA7 — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) August 8, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- One person has died and two people have been transported to the hospital after a fiery crash involving four vehicles on northbound Hwy 101 in San Jose, firefighters said.All four vehicles involved in the collision, first reported at 3:29 a.m. just north of Bailey Avenue and south of state Highway 85 caught fire and were destroyed, Fire Captain Brad Cloutier said."Vehicles don't usually catch on fire when they're in a collision. To have that happen to one of them is pretty rare - to have that happen to four of them is pretty unique," Cloutier said.Three of the six lanes of the freeway are currently open. The CHP does not have an estimate when all lanes will reopen.Drivers can take Monterey Road and Santa Teresa as alternates; Caltrain is also an option for commuters.