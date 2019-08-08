Traffic

1 dead, 2 hospitalized after fiery multi-vehicle crash on NB Hwy 101 in San Jose

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- One person has died and two people have been transported to the hospital after a fiery crash involving four vehicles on northbound Hwy 101 in San Jose, firefighters said.

All four vehicles involved in the collision, first reported at 3:29 a.m. just north of Bailey Avenue and south of state Highway 85 caught fire and were destroyed, Fire Captain Brad Cloutier said.

"Vehicles don't usually catch on fire when they're in a collision. To have that happen to one of them is pretty rare - to have that happen to four of them is pretty unique," Cloutier said.

Three of the six lanes of the freeway are currently open. The CHP does not have an estimate when all lanes will reopen.

Drivers can take Monterey Road and Santa Teresa as alternates; Caltrain is also an option for commuters.

Bay City News has contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsan josechpsjpdcar accidenthighway 101fireaccidentcar firecrash
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A look at NorCal's first (legal) tiny house community
AccuWeather Forecast: More cooling coming
Bay Area Housing Crisis: First time home buyer tips
Riders quit SoulCycle in SF after concerns of connection to Trump fundraiser
4 dead, 2 injured in series of Orange County stabbings
After shootings, Trump visits Dayton, El Paso amid protests
Swalwell hosts emotional town hall on gun control in Hayward
Show More
Sellout crowd expected during rodeo weekend in Gilroy
Employees at Walmart Corporate offices in San Bruno stage walkout
Dayton shooting: Hero bouncer recalls blocking entrance to bar
Crews stop forward progress of 58-acre fire in Oakley
How can you afford a down payment?
More TOP STORIES News