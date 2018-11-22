TRAFFIC

1 dead after car falls from overpass in Emeryville

One person has died in an accident on eastbound I-80 in Emeryville near the Berkeley Curve. The car lost control and overturned, the CHP said. The two left lanes are closed for the investigation.

EMERYVILLE, Calif. --
All lanes of eastbound Interstate Highway 80 near the Powell Street offramp in Emeryville are now open, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The lanes were shut down during an investigation of a fatal crash, the CHP said.

A car apparently fell from the overpass above the freeway around 7 a.m., causing a fatality and prompting a Sig-alert and an investigation of the crash, according to the CHP.

The Sig-alert has since been canceled and all lanes are now open.
