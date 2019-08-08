1 dead after multi-vehicle crash on NB Hwy 101 in San Jose, 3 lanes blocked

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Three of four lanes of northbound U.S. Highway 101 just south of the junction with state Highway 85 in San Jose are currently blocked to a fatal, multiple-vehicle traffic collision, according to the California Highway Patrol.The CHP said the collision was first reported at 3:29 a.m. At least one person has died. There is no estimated time of reopening.No further information is immediately available.